The Mandalorian AR app from Google brings Baby Yoda to your living room

Google has partnered with Disney and Lucasfilm on a new AR app that places The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda in your living room.

The Mandalorian AR experience enables users to follow the trail of the title character, as well as the Child and Din Djarin. It’s possible to interact with the characters in augmented reality and capture scenes to share with friends.

The app is only available for the latest 5G Android phones, such as the new Pixel 5 5G handset released last month.

Google says the app features “hyper-detailed models and life-like animations”, while also featuring the odd surprise. There’ll be new content every week on what Google is calling Mando Mondays. There’s also exclusive content for Pixel owners.

Related: Best Disney Plus TV shows and movies

In a blog post, Matthieu Lorrain, the head of creative AR partnerships at Google, wrote: “Using ARCore, Google’s developer platform for building augmented reality experiences, we created scenes that interact with your environment and respond to your surroundings. You can discover and unlock even more effects based on your actions. And thanks to the new ARCore Depth API, we also enabled occlusion, allowing 3D scenes to blend more naturally with our world.”

The new app can be downloaded from the Play Store now, providing you have a compatible handset. The list is here. Google says these are 5G-capable Android devices that support ARCore’s Depth API, but an active 5G connection is not required.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …