The iPhone 14 Pro could feature a pill-shaped camera and under-display Face ID

The iPhone 14 Pro could finally signal the end of the notch for Apple’s flagship smartphone, according to recent rumours.

Apple analyst @dylandkt has claimed that Apple’s next Pro phone, the iPhone 14 Pro, will sport a punch-hole style camera in place of its usual notch design. The leakster shared the rumour in a post to his Twitter account.

Of course, this can’t be done without slimming down the number of sensors packed into the notch – many of which are used to power the brand’s Face ID facial recognition feature.

In answer to this, @dylandkt has stated that the Face ID hardware will move to under the display in the iPhone 14 Pro. According to the tipster, this won’t affect or downgrade the functionality of the sensors in any way.

While this leak isn’t by any means the first to suggest a punch-hole camera – after all, Apple has been rumoured to be ditching the notch for years – it is the first we’ve seen that speculates a pill-shaped selfie camera for the next iPhone.

Just this week, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman shared his predictions for the iPhone 14’s notch in his Power On newsletter.

Here, Gurman wrote that he expects to see “a revamped iPhone 14 range with a hole-punch-sized notch in the fall”, though, interestingly, Gurman didn’t specify which models in the 2022 line-up would be getting the upgrade.

Previous reports have focussed primarily on the Pro and Pro Max models, as @dylandkt’s tweet does.

In December, Korean news site The Elec posted its own report hinting at punch-hole cameras for the two iPhone 14 Pros, caveating that the non-Pro iPhones would be keeping the notch for another year.