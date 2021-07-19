Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The iPhone 13 could steal a key display feature from the Apple Watch

The iPhone 13 may be getting the same always-on display mode found on the Apple Watch 5 and Apple Watch 6, according to a new report. 

Mark Gurman shared his predictions for the next iPhone in the latest edition of his ‘Power On’ newsletter for Bloomberg (via 9to5Mac). 

“Expect a faster A15 chip, smaller notch, a new display for better battery life and the potential of an Apple Watch-like always on mode and a 120Hz refresh rate and upgrades to video recording”, wrote Gurman in the newsletter. 

We’ve already heard whispers of a slimmed down notch from both Digitimes (via Forbes) and MacOtakara, as well as noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors). Rumours of an improved battery life are also nothing new, with Kuo (via MacRumors) already having stated that design changes in the iPhone 13 will make room for a bigger battery. 

The arrival of an A15 Bionic chip also makes sense considering Apple has updated its iPhone SoC with each new flagship since 2013. 

The most interesting rumour to come from this newsletter is the prediction that the iPhone 13 will receive a 120Hz, always-on display. 

Front Page Tech’s Jon Processor has previously suggested that the iPhone 13 will see a new LTPO display, making a 120Hz refresh rate possible. Interestingly, LTPO is the same tech Apple uses in its Apple Watch 6 to power its always-on display. 

We’ve also already heard from Digitimes (via MacRumors) that Samsung and LG Display have both been working on LTPO displays for Apple, making the upgrade seem even more likely. 

As far as what an always-on mode could look like goes, Max Weinbach believes that users will be able to see the time and battery life and watch notifications roll in without having to switch on the display. The update could also extend the phone’s battery life as LTPO displays are more efficient than those found on the iPhone 12

While there have been plenty of rumours to back these upgrades up, Apple fans have been holding out for an always-on display for years so we’ll have to wait and see whether the iPhone will receive the popular Apple Watch and Android phone feature this time around.

