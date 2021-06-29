The CX True Wireless is Sennheiser’s cheapest wireless earbud yet

After releasing the well-received and affordable CX 400BT in 2020, Sennheiser’s latest true wireless has its sights set on the budget market.

Sennheiser first attempts at true wireless were premium priced, but it seems the venerable brand is embracing the cheaper end of the market with the announcement of the CX True Wireless.

In true Sennheiser fashion, the CX True Wireless aim to offer an uncompromised audio performance despite the budget RRP.

With a price of £119 / €129, the CX True Wireless carry technology seen in the brand’s premium true wireless efforts such as the TrueResponse transducer to deliver “high-fidelity stereo sound with deep basses, natural mids and clear, detailed treble.”

Battery life is 9 hours, while battery levels including the charging case stand at 27 hours, so you get two more charges from the case.

They’re consistent with the design language of the CX 400BT, with ear adapters (or ear-tips) provided in four different sizes to find that best fit. A water resistance rating of IPX4 should ensure they’ll still be of use when the rain starts to fall or when you’re working out.

The headphones support touch controls (which appear to require a firmware update to enable them), and the touch controls are customisable so they can be adjusted to suit your preferences.

Included is a dual microphone set-up on each earphone to better pick up voices for calls, while Sennheiser says the CX True Wireless can optimise speech for calls and voice assistant access even if one earbud is being used. The CX’s role switching feature also allows for either earbud to be used independently, and the Sidetone feature lets the user hear their own voice during calls via an adjustable slider in the smart control app to try and finesse call quality.

The CX True Wireless is compatible with the Smart Control app (Android/iOS) that includes a built-in EQ featuring for customising the music to your tastes (such as the Bass Boost preset). Bluetooth connectivity is the most recent 5.2 version, while there’s support for SBC, AAC and aptX.

The Sennheiser CX True Wireless go on sale July 8th for £119 / €129. If you look on Amazon UK they’re already available.