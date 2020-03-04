The BT Sport app’s enhanced video player just got an HDR boost

BT has started rolling out an update for the BT Sport app, which brings high dynamic range (HDR) picture quality to the enhanced video player.

The BT Sport app offers you the choice of two video players: standard and enhanced. The enhanced video player offers a few extra features, including a timeline that lets you quickly jump to key moments like goals or knockdowns, and the ability to watch replays from a multitude of camera angles and in VR.

As of March 4, the BT Sport app for small-screen devices such as smartphones and tablets will offer HDR picture quality in the enhanced video player.

That means footage should look a little bit better − we’re talking more detail in the brightest and darkest parts parts of images − if the content you’re watching is available to view in HDR and the device you’re using has a screen that supports HDR.

BT also says it’s tried to make it easier to view information like stats and line-ups while you’re in the enhanced player.

The BT Sport app’s UI has also been tweaked. The menu is now constantly on display at the bottom of the screen and BT has switched to a carousel layout, which should make navigation a bit easier.

“We hope this update, a video led design, along with HDR on our enhanced player, will make the BT Sport app even better for our customers,” said Pete Oliver, the BT consumer division’s managing director of marketing.

This is the latest in a long line of technological enhancements BT Sport has brought to the sport viewing experience. In February, it teamed up with Samsung to deliver the UK’s first live 8K broadcast − the test subject being a Europa League match, and it’s also experimented with 8K VR.

