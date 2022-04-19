 large image

The Beoplay EX are Bang and Olufsen’s first stem-shaped earbuds

Premium audio brand Bang & Olufsen has unveiled its most versatile true wireless noise cancelling earbuds in the Beoplay EX. 

The standout difference between the Beoplay EX and B&O’s previous true wireless earbuds is its design. Unlike the rounded shape of the Beoplay EQ and the E8 Sport, the Beoplay EX feature the stem shape popularised by Apple’s Airpods

B&O says designer Thomas Bentzen has “adopted and transformed” the stem into something that is both stylish and comfortable on the EX. The tail is wide and angular and the in-ear section is smaller than that on B&O’s other true wireless earbuds. 

The EX come in three finishes – Black Anthracite, Anthracite Oxygen and Gold Tone – and are decorated with brushed aluminium rings that circle the glass touch controls on either ear. The earbuds weigh 6g each and are water and dust-resistant up to IP57. 

Beoplay EX being worn by a model

The Beoplay EX’s 9.2mm drivers are the biggest yet in a pair of B&O true wireless earbuds and are tuned for use in the office, at home and at the gym (though we’d have to test how suitable these earbuds are for working out ourselves). 

The EX also take advantage of adaptive active noise cancellation to eliminate distractions, while each earbud packs three mics for clearer calls. They offer up to 6 hours of playtime with ANC on, or 20 hours total with the wireless charging case factored in. Finally, there’s support for the latest Bluetooth 5.2 and multipoint connectivity, so you can connect to two devices at a time.

B&O Beoplay EX earphones seated in a case

“Beoplay EX embodies the seamless blend of comfort, luxury and quality sound that threads the entirety of our legendary audio portfolio together”, said B&O’s category director, Dorte Vestergaard. 

“From our award-winning Beoplay H95 over-ear ANC headphones to Beoplay Portal, our premiere entry to the gaming market, Beoplay EX is the natural next step in our superior sound offering”. 

The Beoplay EX will be available to buy worldwide from Bang & Olufsen’s website and through select retailers in a Anthracite Oxygen finish from April 21, in Gold Tone from May 5 and in Black Anthracite from May 19. They are priced at £349 / $399 / €399.

