Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Beeper Mini iMessage for Android app is throwing in the towel

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The team behind the Beeper Mini app says it won’t continue to search for ways to workaround Apple’s continuing objections to the app, which brought a version of iMessage to Android users.

Apple has continually worked to work to shut down the application since it launched earlier this month as a simple download from the Google Play store that enabled iMessage use on Android without an Apple ID involved.

However, Apple succeeded in getting that version taken down, while efforts to use Mac computers and jailbroken iPhones as go-betweens have straddled the line between desperate and massively impractical.

Now, if the latest workaround (the jailbroken iPhone one) doesn’t escape Apple’s wrath, that’ll be all she wrote for the company’s efforts to bring iMessage to Android. It did encourage others to pick up that mantle (Beeper’s tech is open source) while it focuses on making the messaging app the best it can be minus iMessage integration.

“With our latest software release, we believe we’ve created something that Apple can tolerate existing,” the company wrote on X.

“We do not have any current plans to respond if this solution is knocked offline. The iMessage connection software that powers Beeper Mini is now 100% open source. Anyone who wants can continue to develop it if they’d like.”

The company said the battles with Apple, which it describes as “interference” have given the app a credibility hit. However, given the the interest in Apple’s “interference” from law enforcement agencies and regulators on both sides of the Atlantic, it’s possible Beeper’s actions may yet yield an intended goal – Apple having to open up iMessage to Android users.

“Each time that Beeper Mini goes ‘down’ or is made to be unreliable due to interference by Apple, Beeper’s credibility takes a hit. It’s unsustainable,” Beeper added. “As much as we want to fight for what we believe is a fantastic product that really should exist, the truth is that we can’t win a cat-and-mouse game with the largest company on earth.”

You might like…

The latest Beeper Mini iMessage for Android jury rig? ‘Just get a Mac’

The latest Beeper Mini iMessage for Android jury rig? ‘Just get a Mac’

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Beeper Mini is back, but can the iMessage app Apple hates stay alive?

Beeper Mini is back, but can the iMessage app Apple hates stay alive?

Chris Smith 2 weeks ago
Beeper Mini is a proper iMessage app for Android, but there’s a catch

Beeper Mini is a proper iMessage app for Android, but there’s a catch

Chris Smith 2 weeks ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words