Tesco has revealed more details about Tesco Clubcard Plus, its upcoming subscription service. The best part of it is that it will get you 10% off two shops per month − as long as you have your smartphone on you.

However, you’ll unlock access to a couple more things more on top of that, including extra Tesco Mobile data. Read on for all the details, including its price, launch date and sign-up instructions.

How much does Tesco Clubcard Plus cost?

Clubcard Plus costs £7.99 per month, which adds up to £95.88 over the course of a year.

How to sign up to Tesco Clubcard Plus

You’ll be able to subscribe to Clubcard Plus from Friday, November 8.

Existing Clubcard users can expect an email prompting them to upgrade to Clubcard Plus around that time. You can also sign up here. If you don’t already have a Clubcard, you can order one here.

Tesco says you’ll be able to cancel your Clubcard Plus subscription anytime.

Will you receive a new physical Clubcard?

No. Instead, Tesco Clubcard Plus will live inside the existing Tesco Clubcard app, which you can download by clicking the following links:

How to get 10% off your Tesco shop with Clubcard Plus

Probably the biggest reason to sign up for Tesco Clubcard Plus is the 10% discount you’ll be able to get off two shops per month.

The discount applies to shopping trips totalling up to £200 but no more, which essentially also means that the discount is capped to £20 per shop.

However, only in-store shoppers can take advantage of the 10% discount. There’s a chance that online shoppers will be included at some point in the future, but there’s no guarantee of this.

To get your 10% discount, you’ll have to fire up the Tesco Clubcard app and scan a barcode at the checkout. If you forget your phone or it runs out of battery mid-shop, you won’t be able to claim your discount.

Also, the 10% discounts won’t roll over to the following month if you forget to cash one or both of them in.

Unfortunately, a multitude of products and services aren’t eligible for the 10% discount. These are the following:

Fuel and motoring related products

Lottery tickets

Gift vouchers and gift cards

Savings stamps and postage stamps

Tobacco products and accessories

Infant baby formula milk

Prescription medicines

Newspapers and magazines

In-store third-party concession products

Bureau de change

Carrier bag charges

In-store café or coffee shop

Alcoholic drinks subject to 25% discount off 6 bottles, or to the extent the discount would reduce the product value below the Minimum Unit Price

Products which are subject to the separate Always On Discount

Tesco Clubcard Plus subscribers will, however, get 10% of Tesco brands (F&F, Fred & Flo, Go Cook, Fox & Ivy, Tesco Pet, Carousel) all the time.

Tesco Mobile customers get double data

If you’re on Tesco Mobile, there’s another reason to sign up. If you subscribe to Tesco Clubcard Plus and you’re on a pay monthly Tesco Mobile contract, you’ll start receiving twice as much mobile data every month.

If you don’t really need double data, it can be gifted to another Tesco Mobile user.

Tesco Bank credit card

In the New Year, Tesco will roll out another Clubcard Plus perk.

In 2020, Clubcard Plus subscribers aged 18 and over will be able to apply for a Tesco Bank credit card, the headline feature of which is no foreign exchange fees when you use it abroad. We expect more details about the perk to emerge next year.

