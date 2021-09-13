TCL has recently unveiled its latest product releases in its event Transcend Vision, from TVs to home appliances.

TCL has been busy recently and in the companies latest event, Transcend Vision, lots of new tech was announced, including audio products and a new range of TVs.

Keep scrolling to find out what the new product range entails.

X Series TVs

There will be more TVs joining the X Series Family, including the TCL Mini LED 8K TV and the new X92 Series.

These new products bring together both 8K and Mini LED and QLED technology, so you should see great clarity and contrast during any binge-watching you get up to.

The TVs sound system is compromised of Dolby Atmos, featuring hardware from Onkyo, which should allow for an immersive sound experience while you watch.

The X92 will be available in the UK in early 2022, so mark your calendars if you’re on the lookout for a new TV.

C Series TVs

There are more TVs in this product launch, with TCL C Series TVs, including the C82 Series, C72 Series and the C72+ Series. All models launched earlier this year in April and are now available in the UK and across Europe.

The Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) recently gave the 65C825 the EISA Premium LCD TV Award, so you should be in for a good viewing experience with these televisions.

TS8132 Soundbar

The TS8132 Dolby Atmos soundbar features a 3.1.2 channel configuration with a maximum power of 350W. The enhanced dialogue and speech intelligibility also means you should have no issue hearing your favourite shows.

There are two vertical channels and a powerful wireless subwoofer that should help provide an immersive audio experience.

The TS8132 soundbar also has a Chromecast built-in and can be used with voice assistants like Google Assistant, Apple’s Siri and Amazon Alexa.

20 Pro 5G

TCL has launched its very own smartphone, with 5G connectivity and NXTVISION 2.0 technology. The phone packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G 5G system, along with a 4500mAh battery and 256GB memory.

The Pro 5G also features a 48MP camera, paired with Sony’s Optical Image Stabilisation. It can also shoot video in 4K and has a front-facing 32MP camera that can take HDR selfies.

Sweeva 6500 Vacuum Cleaner

This vacuum cleaner comes with an auto-empty dustbin and LDS navigation. It also features a 2700 pascal suction power, so it should have no issues getting into those smaller nooks and crannies.

The integrated UV-C light also can carry out floor sterilisation, with a washable HEPA filter that can help catch allergens, such as pollen and pet dander.

You can also control the Sweeva 6500 remotely via the TCL app, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. In the app, you can also create a custom cleaning map of your home so you know what’s being cleaned.