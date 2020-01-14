An all-new Switch Pro or Switch 2 could be here sooner than we thought

A new Nintendo Switch Pro could be on the way soon as new rumours suggest the handheld will land mid-2020.

A source in Nintendo’s supply chain revealed that a new model of the popular hybrid gaming platform is about to begin production, according to Taiwanese site Digitimes.

It’s unclear how exactly the new model will differ from the regular Switch, or Switch Lite, but it seems more likely to be something like a ‘Switch Pro’, rather than a full sequel ‘Switch 2’. The same sources indicate that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 may launch alongside the new Switch.

An impressive stat reveals why such a dual-launch could make sense for Nintendo. A recent financial report from the company revealed that, amazingly, 90% of Switch owners bought the original title, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Former Nintendo President, Tatsumi Kimishima, told GamesIndustry.biz, “This high of an attach rate is more or less unprecedented.”

The Japanese company is currently at the forefront of handheld gaming. Switch sales have surpassed 41 million units globally and registered its best sales week in the USA just last month, despite launching in 2017. It’s near impossible to get your hands on an original Switch at the moment, with almost everywhere having completely sold out. Since the launch of the Switch Lite, it’s been flying off the shelves (and out of virtual stores) too, so it’s easy to see why Nintendo might be eager to get another Switch on the market.

We’re eager to see how true this rumour turns out to be. With lots more information on the PS5 and Xbox Series X likely to land over the next few months, this may be a strategic move from Nintendo in order to stay competitive and in the minds of consumers.

Certainly, the stats show that a Link-Switch dual release would probably tempt a lot of Switch fans, but given the huge sales success of the Switch and Switch Lite, we have to ask: What key differences will attract gamers to the new platform?

