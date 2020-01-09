Swann’s new Tracker security camera follows intruders – without moving

Indoor security cameras are becoming fixtures in many tech savvy, smart homes, but it’s sometimes hard to reconcile that feeling of that mechanical lens following you around your home.

Swann Security reckons it has the answer with its new Tracker Camera, which it says is the world’s first compact, non-mechanical, pan-tile security camera with direction detection.

While, that sounds like a load of jargon designed to claim a world first, it’s actually pretty innovative. It’s able to track moving objects around the room, without physically turning, and can auto zoom-in on targets and keep them in focus.

The £79.99 camera also offers free recording to a microSD card, while it’ll also connect to the Swann Security app ecosystem. The Tracker Camera, which won a CES 2020 Innovation Award, is just one of its new wire-free options unveiled during the Las Vegas tech expo.

The Swan Wire-Free Security Camera offers 1080p video, a 108-degree field of view, and some optional facial recognition capabilities that can include up to 10 people. It also offers two-way talk, and has an onboard memory option that’ll potentially save your bacon if the internet and power goes out.

The company has also launched a wire-free video doorbell and chime that can run on the battery or be hardwired into your doorbell connection. It has the same wide viewing angle, HD video and, if it tickles your fancy, 36 melodies.

“At Swann, we recognize the security needs of everyday home users and are committed to simplifying this for our consumers,” said Mike Lucas, CEO.

“Consumers want access to high-quality home security solutions that prevent crime, interconnect with one another, and offer value, with no recurring fees. Our new Wire–Free cameras provide all of this, without the need to compromise on features or safety.”

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …