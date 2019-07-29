Super Smash Bros Ultimate Hero release date to be unveiled this week

Nintendo has announced a video presentation for Super Smash Bros Ultimate set to unveil a tonne of new details regarding its latest update.

While a release date for the new update hasn’t been confirmed, we do know it will feature ‘Hero’ from the Dragon Quest series as a playable character. So, it’s definitely a big one.

The presententation will feature famed director Masahiro Sakurai and will take place on July 30th at 2pm GMT. Yep, you won’t need to stay up late for this one, which is a lovely bonus.

Sakurai will provide viewers with an in-depth look at the new playable fighter, looking into how he works, moves available to him and when he’ll be ready for download on Nintendo Switch.

Known formally as Version 4.0, it will also bring changes to the replay system alongside refinements to a bunch of systems. If you own the Fighter’s Pass, Hero will be yours to claim on release day.

Hero was revealed alongside Banjo-Kazooie as a playable fighter at E3 2019 to the surprise of fans, and will embody a number of personas from the series’ history in his optional outfits and special attacks. Like all the faces in Smash Bros Ultimate, an obscene amount of effort has gone into him.

Persona 5’s Joker was the first additional character to be released for Super Smash Bros Ultimate, bringing with him a range of excellent stages and music tracks. If Dragon Quest’s Hero manages even half of what he did, we’re in for quite a treat. Back when it released, we awarded Smash Bros Ultimate 4/5 in our review:

‘There’s a ridiculous amount of content here and, if you’re a Smash Bros. fan you should absolutely buy this. Unfortunately, the game loses something when it’s about anything more than its core local multiplayer experience.’ With so much new content, the ultimate crossover fighter is only getting better.

Who would you like to see in Super Smash Bros Ultimate? We’re still crossing our fingers for John Cena and Goku. Let us know your thoughts on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.

