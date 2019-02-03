Super Bowl 2019 Live Stream: Watch Rams vs Patriots online for free

It’s almost here. Super Bowl 53 − or Super Bowl LIII for Roman numeral fans − is set to descend on Atlanta, and we’ve got all you need to know on how to live stream Super Bowl 53 and see Rams vs Patriots online for free, on Sunday 3rd February.

It’s been another tightly contested season, with plenty of fantastic plays, MVP performances and controversial moments (how was that not pass interference?). It all culminates in Super Bowl 53, one of the year’s biggest sporting events and one that regularly attracts over 100 million viewers. Even if you’re not an NFL fan, the Super Bowl ought to be witnessed at least once.

Related: Best TVs

And thanks to this guide you can do exactly that without paying a penny. This year’s Super Bowl takes place in Atlanta at the Atlanta Falcon’s awe-inspiring, futuristic-looking Mercedes Benz Stadium, which has an astonishing retractable roof. There the Los Angeles Rams will lock horns with the New England Patriots.

In this day and age, it couldn’t be easier to live stream the 2019 Super Bowl online. So whether you want to watch it on a smartphone, tablet, laptop or PC, here’s how.

Super Bowl 2019 Live Stream: How to watch Super Bowl 53 online for free

In the UK, Super Bowl 53 is being broadcast on both the BBC, Sky Sports, NOW TV and NFL Game Pass.

Sky Sports offers the most comprehensive coverage, with build-up starting from 10pm GMT on Sky Sports USA and Sky Sports Mix. The show starts later at 11pm GMT on Sky Sports Main Event. To watch on NOW TV, you’ll need a one-day Sports Pass for £7.99.

If you’re a subscriber to the NFL Game Pass and you’ll be able to get access to hours of live coverage, analysis and exclusive content around Super Bowl LIII.

If you’re a Sky customer or subscribe to the NFL’s Game Pass, then you’re well catered for.

If you’re not a subscriber of either and want to stream for free then load up BBC iPlayer. The pre-game analysis gets going at 10:45pm GMT on BBC One and the game starts at 11:30pm GMT. You’re likely to be asked whether you’re a valid UK TV license holder, but provided you’ve got that in place, you can sit back and watch as the action unfolds.

Los Angeles Rams vs New England Patriots Live Stream: How to watch Super Bowl LIII

Super Bowl 53 sees Los Angeles Ram’s coach Sean McVay, become the youngest ever head coach to take charge of a team in a Super Bowl. That’s in stark contrast to the New England Patriots’ head coach Bill Bellichick, a grizzled and some would say grumpy veteran, who has literally been there and done it multiple times.

It will be a match full of narratives, with Rams’ quarterback Jared Goff going up against the man they call the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) in Patriot’s quarterback Tom Brady. Can Aaron Donald continue his remarkable form as defensive tackle for the Rams and swarm all over Brady? Can Todd Gurley notch up more rushing yards and touchdowns? For the Patriots will Rob ‘Gronk’ Gronkowski perform in what could be his last match for the Patriots? And will Julian Edelman perform more miracles like he did in Super Bowl 51 with that catch?

Paddy Power rates the Rams chances as 11/10 and the Patriots as 3/4. Although in light of the past few Super Bowls, on ‘any given Sunday’ anything is liable to happen. We hope it’s a titanic encounter.

Here are some quick links to get you started streaming the big Rams vs Patriots showdown:

BBC iPlayer

BBC iPlayer | Web

BBC iPlayer | iOS

BBC iPlayer | Android

NFL Game Pass

NFL Game Pass | Web

NFL Game Pass | iOS

NFL Game Pass | Android

Sky Go

Sky Go | Desktop

Sky Go | iOS

Sky Go | Android

Now TV

Now TV | Windows

Now TV | Mac

Now TV | iOS

Now TV | Android

And that’s it, all the options you need to watch Super Bowl 53. Grab a drink, get some food, sit back and enjoy Super Bowl 2019 for free!

Share your Super Bowl 53 predictions by messaging us on Facebook or tweeting us @TrustedReviews.