Sunset Overdrive free for Xbox Live Gold members this Saturday

To celebrate the first anniversary of the Xbox One console, Microsoft is offering gamers the chance to play one of the best next-gen games for free tomorrow.

Xbox Live Gold members will have full access to Sunset Overdrive for the whole of Saturday.

There are no restrictions, allowing Xbox One owners to play the full game, including multiplayer should they progress far enough to unlock that game mode. That means the Chaos Squad eight-player co-op mode will also be available.

Gamers will be able to save their progress, in case they device to buy the title after the free trial is over

, while trophies and achievements will also be yours to own.

The download period begins at 12:01ET on Saturday morning November 22 (that’s 5:01am UK time) and runs through to 11:59pm on Saturday night.

To take part in the trial users must download the full game, which could take a while depending on the user’s internet connection.

So, if you can remember to wake up at 5am to download Sunset Overdrive, it should be ready to play by the time you roll out of bed.

Via: Major Nelson