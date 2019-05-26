Sunderland vs Charlton: Where to live stream the League 1 play off final this Sunday

So will the second season of Sunderland ‘Til I Die end on a positive note, or will it be another crushing low? The Black Cats take on fellow fallen giants Charlton at Wembley Stadium today in the League 1 play off final, with a place in next season’s Championship at stake. Our quick guide reveals all you need to know to watch Sunderland vs Charlton online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

Both sets of supporters have been through a fair bit more than the average football fan, so it’s something of a shame that one side has to lose. Today’s clash is a repeat of the thrilling 1998 Division One play off final, which finished 4-4 and ended in glory for the Addicks after that Michael Gray penalty.

Sunderland, who have already experienced Wembley disappointment this season after their Checkatrade Trophy final defeat in March, had the edge over the South Londoners in the league, winning 2-1 on the opening day before holding Lee Bowyer’s men to a 1-1- draw at The Valley in January.

And there’ll be plenty of focus on Charlton forward Jonny Williams, who spent the majority of his brief Sunderland career in the treatment room, and was one of the central figures in the excellent Netflix documentary about the Wearside’s disastrous 2017/18 season.

Whichever side you’re on, there’s a huge amount on the line, and streaming it could barely be easier. Here’s how to do it.

Sunderland vs Charlton Live Stream: Kick-off time and how to watch

The game is scheduled to kick off at 3pm BST on Sunday, May 26, and the match will be shown on TV on both Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. The build-up starts at 2:30pm on Sky Sports Football.

Sky subscribers will be able to watch the game on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app.

Non-Sky customers can watch it for a nominal fee, either by signing up for a Sky Sports Mobile TV subscription, or by buying a NOW TV pass from just £7.99.

Here are some handy links to get you started:

All that’s left to do is cart in the prawn sandwiches, sit back, and enjoy what will hopefully be a thrilling affair.