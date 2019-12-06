Stream Inter vs Roma — How to watch tonight on TV and online

Inter vs Roma: It’s one of Italian football’s most compelling rivalries. Tonight, Inter Milan host Roma at the San Siro. Our guide walks you through how to watch the game, on TV or online, wherever you are.

Inter sit at the top of the table, with Roma chasing in fifth. Nine points separate the two teams.

One of the major talking points before the game has been a racism row, after Corriere dello Sport used the headline ‘Black Friday’ next to pictures of players of colour, Romelu Lukaku and Chris Smalling, two ex-Manchester United players who now play for Inter and Roma respectively.

The paper has been widely criticised for the move which has overshadowed the build up to one of the league’s most fascinating fixtures.

How to Watch Inter vs Roma — What time does the match start?

The match kicks off tonight at 7.45pm GMT at the San Siro.

How to Watch Inter vs Roma — What TV channel is the game on?

Premier Sports has the broadcasting rights to all Serie A games shown in the UK. As a result, the game will be shown on Premier Sports 2. They also have a streaming platform, detailed below.

How to Watch Inter vs Roma — How to stream the match online wherever you are

If you’re going to be out when the game starts, you can tune in on Premier Sports streaming channel. Find the link below.

If you’re worried that you might not be able to watch Inter vs Roma where you are, a common workaround is to use a VPN. If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country.

We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Inter vs Roma — Match Preview

Roma is enjoying a good run of form under new manager, Paulo Fonseca, winning four of their last five games.

Antonio Conte’s Inter are in similarly good form, they suffered a loss to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in November but haven’t lost in the league since Juventus came to the San Siro on October 6.

Inter are top of the table but perch precariously, just one point ahead of Juventus. Antonio Conte has created a winning feeling around the Milan club but a win tonight remains crucial to their title challenge. Milan only managed a fourth place finish last year, while Juventus topped the table, 11 points clear of their nearest rivals.

While the Corriero dello Sport went about the conversation in entirely the wrong way, the prospect of an on-pitch duel between Chris Smalling and Romelu Lukaku remains an interesting one. Smalling recently wore the Roma captain’s armband for the first time, while Lukaku has scored 11 goals for Inter Milan and is their second top scorer.

This game could tip either way, with both teams currently in a fine vein of form. Top talent will be on display and pride and points will be up for grabs. It’s well worth tuning in.

