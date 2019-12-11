Stream Bayern vs Tottenham: How to watch tonight’s Champions League clash

Stream Bayern Munich vs Tottenham: How to watch tonight’s Champions League clash

Bayern vs Tottenham: Going into the final group stage match, Tottenham have already qualified for the knockout stage, but can’t win the group. They face the team that have done so, Bayern Munich. With both teams having nailed their places down, all that remains is to make a statement before bigger fixtures in the group stage. Our guide tells you how to watch the game on any device, wherever you are.

Tottenham are in a period of flux, following the surprising and well documented departure of star Argentinian manager, Mauricio Pochettino. He’s been replaced with one of the Premier League’s biggest and most controversial characters, in Jose Mourinho. It will be interesting to see how this new partnership unfolds.

Neither Tottenham or Bayern have been as successful in the league this year as they would have wanted, but both have a chance to make a bold statement tonight before moving forward in the Champions League.

Bayern vs Tottenham Kick-Off Time — When does the match start?

The game kicks off at 8pm GMT, at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Bayern vs Tottenham TV Channel — What TV channel is the game on?

BT Sport has the broadcast rights to the whole UEFA Champions League tournament. Tonight, this fixture will be available on BT Sport 2.

Stream Bayern vs Tottenham: How to watch the game online

You can also live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

If you’re a BT customer but you’re away on holiday or business and worried that you might not be able to access BT Sport, a common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you.

If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country. We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Best VPNs For Streaming ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN NordVPN is one of the fastest and most secure VPN services with unlimited and private P2P. Pay for a 3 year subscription and save 75%. ProtonVPN Proton VPN is one of the newer VPNs on the market. It has a strong focus on privacy and has a verified no logging claim. Sign up for as little as $4 a month and save up to $72 on your yearly bill.

Bayern vs Tottenham Match Preview

Jose Mourinho is already showing off his trademark eccentricities at Spurs. The former Manchester United and Chelsea manager claims he slept at the training ground to prepare for Tottenham’s league fixture against Burnley. He also claims he has banned his players from watching replays of their 7-2 defeat at the hands of Munich back in October. Will blotting out the memory of that stunning loss be enough?

Spurs scored first, thanks to Son Heung-Min but an avalanche of goals for the German side left Tottenham buried. Former Arsenal man Serge Gnabry scored four.

Big change is needed then, for Spurs to cope with Bayern and it will be interesting to see how Mourinho sets up his team for the fixture. A better performance would bode well for the London side’s ability to cope in the later stages of the tournament.

Tottenham can at least take confidence from their performance at the weekend. They beat Burnley 5-0 and the Lancashire team are usually notoriously dogged in defence.

Harry Kane found the net twice, Lucas Moura also scored early, with Son and Sissoko grabbing the other two goals. Son’s blitzing run cut Burnley in half and is a contender for goal of the season.

With his name on everyone’s lips, and Serge Gnabry’s dominant performance in the minds of all Tottenham and Bayern fans: Could we see a battle between the two individuals tonight? Fans would certainly love to see one.

That said, it’s not guaranteed either will play. Depending on the tactics of Mourinho and his opposite number, Hans Flick, more experienced players may be rested seenas there is no risk for either team tonight.

Yes, the game is low stakes, but there’s plenty of top talent on display and plenty of reasons to tune in.

