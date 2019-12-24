Amazon Boxing Day football – How to watch the Premier League fixtures on December 26

Amazon Boxing Day Football: Amazon already had their first round of Premier League fixtures earlier this month. The retail and streaming giant has dipped a toe into sports broadcasting and all this year’s Boxing Day fixtures will be available via Amazon Prime Video too.

The best thing is, if you’re yet to try Amazon’s 30-day free trial, you could watch all these games for free!

Stream Amazon Boxing Day Football – How do I watch the games?

Simply sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial, or for a subscription if you’ve already had the free trial, and you’re all set.

You’ll then be able to watch the games on Amazon Prime Video, on any device.

Which Boxing Day games are on Amazon? When can I watch them?

So, what fixtures can you see this Boxing day? Follow the links below to find the games on Amazon.

Then, on the 27th, you can watch Wolves vs Manchester City. That kicks off at 7.45pm GMT.

Keep up with every match with Amazon’s ‘Every Game Every Goal’ coverage.

Amazon Boxing Day Football – Premier League match previews December 26

Tottenham will be favourites to overcome Brighton in the Boxing Day early kick-off. Jose Mourinho has been attempting to re-focus his Spurs team of late but results have been mixed. He’ll hope a win over Brighton can boost their confidence.

Bournemouth host Arsenal at 3pm and it’s a big ask for the Cherries. They’ll need to exploit some of Arsenal’s defensive weaknesses in order to get a share of the points. They upset Chelsea with a 1-0 win not too long ago and will hope they can produce a similar performance.

In a battle of the Premier League new boys, Villa face Norwich and it’s anyone’s pick as to who will take the points. Norwich are missing star-striker, Teemu Pukki. The Finn played the second half of their match against Leicester with a broken toe.

Chelsea have lost two of their last three, but look likely to bounce back against struggling Southampton.

Crystal Palace host West Ham in a London derby. Both teams have been struggling for consistency and this fixture could tip either way. Palace’s defensive injuries could see the Hammers take the day.

Sheffield United will be favourites to beat bottom of the table Watford. However the Hornets are hoping their new manager, Nigel Pearson, can inject some much needed life into the squad.

Everton host Burnley in the final 3pm kick off. Burnley won the reverse fixture but the clarets generally perform better at Turf Moor and can be seen as underdogs here as a result.

Manchester United host Newcastle at 5.30pm. The Reds’ form has seen a bit of a revival of late. Poor performances against Sheffield United and Aston Villa are forgotten, for now, in the wake of victories over Tottenham and Manchester City. A draw against Everton showed that United’s issues aren’t all in the rear view mirror though. They’ll be keen to beat Newcastle convincingly on Boxing Day.

In the day’s top of the table clash, Liverpool take on Leicester. The Merseyside team seem likely to run away with the league title but this is Leicester’s chance to show that they, perhaps, could be contenders.

Keep up with every match with Amazon’s ‘Every Game Every Goal’ coverage.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…