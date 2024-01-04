Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Still missing BlackBerry? The Clicks iPhone keyboard case could be the cure

Chris Smith

It’s been a while since we saw a new mainstream smartphone with a physical QWERTY keyboard and it’ll probably be a while before we do again.

However, if you’re jonesing for the old days of BlackBerry, then a new keyboard case from a UK start up called Clicks could return those tactile delights.

The Clicks Creator Keyboard is, as the name would suggest, designed for content creators as it keeps display real estate for apps and content. The easy on-and-off design enables precise and speedy typing when necessary, while the buttons offer the “perfect balance of click, resistance, and feedback for fast, accurate typing.”

There’s a backlight, a dedicated button for voice input or iOS shortcuts. There’s also passthrough charging with options for iPhone 14 (Lightning) and iPhone 15 (USB-C), while wireless charging is also supported. The company behind the keyboard said it “obsessed over every detail” to provide an experience perfect for those hoping to get the most from a physical keyboard.

The keyboard accessory will be quite costly though. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro models cost £139 while the iPhone 15 Pro Max costs $159. We’ve reached out to the company for UK prices.

The keyboard is available in a yellow shade called “Bumblebee” and a dark grey cutely called “London Sky”. The first models begin shipping in February, while the others will arrive in early spring. The keyboards add 62g or 65g to the weight of the phone, while the larger iPhone 15 Pro Max case is 204.1 x 80.1 x 11.05mm in size.

