State of Play: Here’s how to watch all of today’s news and announcements

To celebrate the end of 2019, Sony has announced its final State of Play presentation which is set to showcase a variety of new and upcoming PlayStation titles.

Kicking off in just a few short hours at 6am PT, 9am ET, 2pm BST, today’s presentation is expected to be roughly 20 minutes long and will feature a selection of new announcements alongside updates on existing titles we’re already familiar with.

Like usual, State of Play will be available to watch across a variety of platforms including PlayStation’s official YouTube and Twitch channels. If you can’t catch the show as it happens, it will be available on-demand immediately afterwards. Or, watch it below without even leaving this page:

Having leaked in the form of a PlayStation Store listing with oodles of artwork, we’re expecting an official announcement for Capcom’s Resident Evil 3 Remake at today’s State of Play, either in the form of a brief teaser trailer or a full-blown demonstration. Either way, we can’t wait to see it in the flesh.

Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima, a major PS4 exclusive we haven’t seen materialise for over a year now, is also due an update in the form of a trailer or potential release date announcement. Here’s hoping it isn’t being held back as a PS5 launch title or a cross-gen release.

The Last of Us 2 received a significant trailer and release date reveal in the previous State of Play, so we imagine it will sit on the backburner for now. Beyond everything we’ve already mentioned, other potential announcements remain a mystery, which is an exciting way to jump into presentations like this.

We’ll be reporting on all the big news and announcements as they happen, so be sure to keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for all the big reveals, and cross your fingers for a few worthwhile surprises, too!

