StarzPlay now available to watch on UK Roku streaming players

US TV channel Starz today announced that its StarzPlay TV channel is making its way to Roku streaming devices and Roku TVs in the UK and Mexico

For those unaware of StarzPlay, it’s (yet) another video streaming service that offers a selection of original content from the US, as well as a number of exclusive TV shows and a “movie library offering thousands of titles.” Before this announcement, StarzPlay was available through Prime Video Channels and Apple TV.

A subscription in the UK costs just £4.99/month after the 7-day free trial ends. As far as we can decipher, content appears to be mainly available in HD – though StarzPlay does host content in 4K on its US service.

Roku users will gain access to Starz’s lineup of original content including The Spanish Princess, Castle Rock (from Stephen King and J.J. Abrams), The Act and award-winning series Ramy. For comic book fans, it’s also the home of DC series such as Pennyworth and Doom Patrol, which you can only find on StarzPlay.

Superna Kalle, Executive Vice President, International Digital Networks for Starz said: “Television viewers around the world continue to look for new ways to access premium content and this partnership ensures thousands of hours of exclusive StarzPlay content is available to Roku users in Mexico and the UK. We look forward to delivering StarzPlay’s vast library of compelling series and films and a great user experience to an expanded customer base.”

Yulia Poltorak, Director Content Distribution at Roku also commented that: “Starz is a popular entertainment destination on the Roku platform in the US and we are excited to bring their premium content to Roku users in UK and Mexico through its international streaming service. StarzPlay is a great destination for consumers for watching popular movies and original productions such as Spartacus and The Spanish Princess.”

