Spotify’s newest discovery feature takes cue from TikTok

Spotify’s music discovery tools remain the envy of the streaming world, with the recommendations informed by years of listening and powerful algorithms.

Anything that improves that experience further is a welcome addition, even if it channels TikTok, the most Marmite mobile app ever.

The company has launched a beta test for a feed of song previews featuring the Canvas visual loops, the attractive animated loops that appear behind the playback controls.

Users in the UK and Ireland are among those users who can test the experience, which will initially be available on iOS and Android. It promises to provide a quick, easy and intuitive way to discover new music via the platform.

The experience is pretty self explanatory. You can tap a suggestion from a dedicated tab on the home screen, which will load in full screen, to hear a preview of the song. You can like the song, follow the artist, add it to a suitable playlist or share it with your followers on social media. It’ll all be possible from the Canvas screen.

“If there’s a recommended song that you want the world to know about, you can share it to your social channels directly from the feed, and the Canvas will loop in the background of your Story,” the company says in a blog announcing the feature.

“The idea is to present users with new, personalised music in a manner the opens their horizons, but doesn’t keep them scrolling for too long. Spotify says users will get up to 15 songs every day presented to them, so it may become part of a daily routing for many Spotify users.”

Just be warned though, given Spotify’s current form, it’s only a matter of time before Spotify is clogging up your homescreen with the same experience for podcasts. Betcha.