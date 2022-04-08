 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Spotify’s newest discovery feature takes cue from TikTok

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Spotify’s music discovery tools remain the envy of the streaming world, with the recommendations informed by years of listening and powerful algorithms.

Anything that improves that experience further is a welcome addition, even if it channels TikTok, the most Marmite mobile app ever.

The company has launched a beta test for a feed of song previews featuring the Canvas visual loops, the attractive animated loops that appear behind the playback controls.

Users in the UK and Ireland are among those users who can test the experience, which will initially be available on iOS and Android. It promises to provide a quick, easy and intuitive way to discover new music via the platform.

The experience is pretty self explanatory. You can tap a suggestion from a dedicated tab on the home screen, which will load in full screen, to hear a preview of the song. You can like the song, follow the artist, add it to a suitable playlist or share it with your followers on social media. It’ll all be possible from the Canvas screen.

“If there’s a recommended song that you want the world to know about, you can share it to your social channels directly from the feed, and the Canvas will loop in the background of your Story,” the company says in a blog announcing the feature.

“The idea is to present users with new, personalised music in a manner the opens their horizons, but doesn’t keep them scrolling for too long. Spotify says users will get up to 15 songs every day presented to them, so it may become part of a daily routing for many Spotify users.”

Just be warned though, given Spotify’s current form, it’s only a matter of time before Spotify is clogging up your homescreen with the same experience for podcasts. Betcha.

You might like…

Spotify ‘Car Thing’ gets a lot more like CarPlay, but Brits are still waiting

Spotify ‘Car Thing’ gets a lot more like CarPlay, but Brits are still waiting

Chris Smith 1 day ago
The Spotify app is about to become even less music-centric

The Spotify app is about to become even less music-centric

Chris Smith 2 weeks ago
When will Spotify HiFi launch? More delays for Apple Music lossless rival

When will Spotify HiFi launch? More delays for Apple Music lossless rival

Chris Smith 3 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.