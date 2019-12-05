The latest Spotify Wrapped will embarrass you with your songs of the decade

Prepare to be embarrassed. Spotify has changed its end-of-year roundup to include your most-played tunes from the decade.

The music streaming company has compiled users’ top-played songs for a while now, but this is the first time it has shown your music habits over a 10-year span.

With this new offering, you can still track down your most-played songs from 2019, but now you’ll also be able to see how many times you streamed the Moana soundtrack back in in 2016.

You can access the lists either via logging in to Spotify or by heading directly to spotify.com/wrapped.

Once there, you’ll go through a series of screens showing how your listening habits have changed over the years. It feels a bit like one of those ‘Facebook friendship’ posts but without the drunk uni pictures.

One of the first screens to appear in Spotify’s wrap-up is your ‘Artist of the Year,’ who is rather lustily described as your lucky number one. You’ll then be invited to share this info on Twitter directly with your fave, which seems a bit cringe but sure, go ahead, tell Adele how many times you listened to her after your break-up.

After this, you’ll navigate to your other top five artists of the year, followed by your top individual songs, and then you’ll hit that decade data.

You can see how much time you’ve spent listening to Spotify, how ‘global’ your music tastes are, and which artists were your ‘lucky number ones’ from 2010-2019. It also tells you which artist you’ve streamed the most over the decade, which could come as a surprise if you spent all of 2011 playing boy bands on repeat.

Premium users, of course, get a little bit extra. They can dive deeper into their personalised data and find out how many artists they’ve discovered each year. Similarly, any paying podcasters or musicians who use Spotify can access data that shows who is accessing their creations.

If you’re particularly confident about your music tastes, you can share your wrap-up via Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat or Facebook.

Senior staff writer Ruth started her career at Metro newspaper, working as a staff writer for the features section.