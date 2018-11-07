Spotify Free users are getting yet another Premium benefit

Spotify is bringing yet another benefit from its paid Premium service to its non-paying customers. Users of the ad-supported free tier will now be able to cast music to Spotify Connect-compatible speakers.

The pioneering service, which is locked in a battle with Apple Music for streaming supremacy continues to bolster its free offering via the roll out of a new SDK.

In order to enable the new feature, speaker makers will have to switch to the new SDK, but after that it’ll be clean sailing for Spotify Free users. Here’s the list of speakers compatible with Spotify Connect.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said: “The release of our new eSDK will change the game for Spotify’s Free users who want to enjoy music on their connected speakers. We look forward to supporting our partners over the coming months as they update existing speakers and bring new products to market.”

Related: Spotify vs Apple Music

While the move is great news who don’t feel the need to pay for music, Spotify’s decision is unlikely to please Premium subscribers who’ve gradually seen their exclusive benefits chipped away at.

In April, Spotify added on-demand streaming of playlists as well as personalised artist and song recommendations. The company also added a data saving feature that automatically caches songs users like to play, in order to minimise data expenditure.

While handy, that latter feature is dangerously close to blurring the lines of the offline downloads feature reserved for Premium users. Of course, Spotify Premium users still benefit from an ad-free experiences, but many may be questioning whether that’s worth £10/$10 a month.

Spotify’s decision to leverage its free tier is easily explainable though. Apple Music doesn’t have one.

Are you a Spotify Premium user considering cancelling your subscription if the firm keeps chipping away at the benefits you pay for? Or are you happy as long as you avoid ads and keep offline playlists sacred? Let us know @TrustedReviews on that there Twitter.