Spotify can tell you your Game of Thrones character

Are you ready for Game of Thrones? The answer is no, because you’re yet to discover who you are in the world of Westeros.

Spotify is celebrating the upcoming launch of Game of Thrones season six with a new tool that matches your musical taste with a character from the show.

Head over to this webpage, sign into your account, and let Spotify work its magic.

I got Jon Snow, which Spotify reckons is because I listen to rock (55%), emo (25%), and psychadelic (20%) songs. Confusingly, these readouts don’t actually match my musical tastes, but Jon Snow is a really cool guy, so I’ll let this one slide.

And if Spotify’s weird matchmaker tool doesn’t get you excited for the new Game of Thrones series, maybe this week-old trailer will:

Which Game of Thrones character did you get? Let us know in the comments below.