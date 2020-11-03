Spotify on Apple Watch finally behaves like a proper streaming app

Apple Watch users can now stream music from Spotify, minus the need for the companion iPhone to come along for the ride, it has emerged.

Until now, Apple Watch uses have needed to have their smartphone with them in order to control music from the phone, which is a major drag if you’re trying to enjoy tunes without lugging additional gadgetry while exercising.

However, after several users noticed the update – via the on-screen message: “Would you like to stream Spotify on your Apple Watch? Choose it here.” – Spotify confirmed streaming independently of an iPhone is now available on its Apple Watch companion app.

That means those perhaps heading out for a jog or a hike can enjoy their favourite playlists without the need to cart their iPhone along for the ride.

“We’re focused on developing experiences that enable users to listen to Spotify wherever and whenever they want — regardless of the device or platform,” Spotify told Engadget in a statement. “After an initial testing period, we are now rolling out streaming capabilities for Spotify on the Apple Watch.”

Unfortunately, the ability to play music offline is still absent from the Spotify Apple Music app, so unless you’ve got a generous data allowance, you might not want to stay out for too long minus Wi-Fi. Naturally, you’ll need an LTE-enabled Apple Watch to get the best of this feature too.

The update levels the playing field for Spotify as it continues to battle Apple Music for streaming supremacy. There remains plenty of tension between the two sides, as Spotify continues to argue against Apple’s 30% cut of the in-app subscription revenue for some users. Earlier this year, the service did arrive on Apple’s HomePod speaker, so progress continues to be made.

