Spotify is adding a few much-requested features to its Family plan

Spotify is pumping up the volume for the Spotify Premium Family Plan, giving parents the chance to block explicit music, in addition to creating a family mix, a no-arguments playlist that will play music the whole family should dig.

Spotify are reworking their Premium Family plan to add a few new features, and the most recognisable is the explicit content filter, a much-requested feature that will give plan owners some control over what the others are listening to, which means those with impressionable kids can turn them loose without worrying they’ll listen to something inappropriate.

But it’s not all about blocking out a few swears from Spotify’s 50 million or so music tracks, and 450,000 podcast titles. It also introduces Family Mix. Family Mix is like a user’s daily mix, except it factors in the music tastes of the entire account to create a playlist that should play a little of everything, giving you tonal whiplash but also something everyone gets a kick out of.

You can control who is in each session, too. Meaning you don’t have to listen to the entirety of Pulp’s Different Class, if the Pulp fan in your family is still sitting at home.

Less interesting but incredibly convenient, Spotify is also bringing in a new Family Hub, allowing them to manage their family settings in one place. This can involve adding or removing family members, updating your home address, and that aforementioned explicit content block. It’s open to the billing Spotify member.

The update is now available for users across Ireland, but it should be rolling out everywhere in the world this Autumn. If you’re using a Family Account, you’ll get an email when the new features are ready in your region, so expect an email over the next month or two.

