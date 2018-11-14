The Ryze Tello Edu drone flies in to teach kids coding

Not content with being one of the better mini drones around, the DJI-powered Ryze Tello now has a special educational model that’s here to teach kids programming languages like Scratch, Python and Apple’s Swift.

Ryze’s original Tello drone, which contains DJI components to help improve its flight stability, was already compatible with the MIT-developed Scratch programming language.

But the Ryze Tello Edu expands this to include the latter two languages and also comes with four ‘mission pads’. These colourful waypoints can be recognised by the Tello Edu, which means users can program choreographed routines or use them to trigger particular actions.

That’s not the end of the programming possibilities either. Ryze Tello Edu owners can also access the video stream data from its HD camera and dig into more advanced features like gesture controls, which could make it a fun coding companion for all skill levels.

Using the Tello Edu app, you’ll be able to create missions through block programming, which involves dragging around blocks of instructions rather than getting buried in text. If you use it with Apple’s Swift Playgrounds app you’ll also find ‘Tello Space Travel’ lessons, which sees you play the role of an astronaut exploring space.

Perhaps the most exciting feature, though, is the ability to program a swarm of several drones via Wi-Fi to make them do a choreographed sky dance. Naturally, the hope of Ryze and kids everywhere will be that schools by a batch for some spectacular coding lessons.

The Ryze Tello Edu is available to buy from today from DJI or Apple stores for £139. That’s £40 more than the standard Tello drone, though it does come with four ‘mission pads’ along and two sets of spare propellors for when the coding goes wrong.

Do you think the Ryze Tello Edu is a good way to boost programming skills?