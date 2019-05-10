When will Mercedes’ hot streak end? Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton have recorded a one-two finish in each of the four races we’ve had so far this season, and the fifth happens to be on a track that − you guessed it − they recorded a one-two finish on last year. Here’s our guide on how to catch his weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix action at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, including channels and UK times for practice races, qualifying and, of course, the main event.

Bottas and Hamilton have two wins apiece coming into this weekend, and are already in danger of opening up a very healthy lead over their rivals. Sebastian Vettel is the best of the rest, just ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, whose luck surely has to change soon.

Hamilton won the Spanish Grand Prix last year, with Bottas and Verstappen filling the remaining two places on the podium.

Spanish Grand Prix Schedule: What time is the F1 on TV this weekend?

The fifth stop on the 2019 Formula One world tour is Barcelona, with the main action taking place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. You’ll be pleased to hear that there are no early morning starts this weekend.

Here’s this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix race schedule (all times BST):

Friday May 10

9:45am − Spanish GP Practice One build-up

10am − Spanish GP Practice One

1:45pm − Spanish GP Practice Two build-up

2pm − Spanish GP Practice Two

Saturday May 11

10:45am − Spanish GP Practice Three build-up

11am − Spanish GP Practice Three

1pm − Spanish GP Qualifying build-up

2pm − Spanish GP Qualifying

4:45pm − The F1 Show

Sunday May 12

12:30am − Spanish GP Pit Lane

1:30pm − Spanish GP On the Grid

2:10pm − THE SPANISH GRAND PRIX

4:30pm − Spanish GP Paddock

5:15pm − Full race replay

Spanish Grand Prix: TV channel and live stream details

Sky now has exclusive rights to F1 in the UK, but you’ll be able to catch the highlights via Channel 4.

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in – in 4K, no less – on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports F1 and Sky One. You can also tune in using the Sky Go mobile app, at no additional charge. Here are some quick-links to help you:

If you’re not a Sky customer, but desperately don’t want to miss this season’s opener, you can watch the action by picking up a NOW TV Sports Pass, which will set you back either £8.99 (for a Day Pass) or £14.99 (for a Week Pass). The Week Pass is obviously the best value for F1 fanatics, especially if you’re completely free on both Saturday and Sunday morning.

To catch Channel 4’s highlights from 7pm on Sunday, you’ll need to head to the normal broadcast channel or the All 4 website linked below for an on-demand service:

Alternatively, you can watch the action using the All 4 mobile app:

Share your Spanish Grand Prix race predictions with us on Twitter @TrustedReviews.