Spain vs England Live Stream: How to watch the Nations League online

Spain vs England Live Stream: Watch the Nations League online

England are in action at the Estadio Benito Villamarín in Seville (probably better-known as the home of Real Betis) tonight, where they’ll face a resurgent Spain team. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Spain vs England online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

The Three Lions are still hunting for their first Nations League victory, having lost to La Furia Roja at Wembley in September, and been held to a goalless draw in Croatia last week.

Read more: Eleven Sports

Spain have looked a huge deal better in recent weeks than they did at the World Cup this summer, and in the three games they’ve played since losing to Russia on penalties, they’ve scored 12 goals and conceded just two. That said, England would have snatched a 2-2 draw against them last month, were it not for a terrible refereeing decision late on.

England, meanwhile, have found goals hard to come by, having netted just twice in three games since the World Cup ended. They should have hammered Croatia last time out, but were left frustrated because of a combination of poor finishing and tough luck.

Spain are undoubtedly the favourites tonight, and win or lose, a strong performance from Southgate’s young side will only intensify the feel-good factor surrounding this England squad. Jadon Sancho and James Maddison deserve a good run-out, and their efforts for Borussia Dortmund and Leicester City this season will hopefully be rewarded this evening.

Fortunately, streaming the game is a lot more straightforward than working out how the Nations League actually works.

Spain vs England Live Stream: Kick-off time and how to watch

The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:45pm BST on Monday, October 15, and the match will be shown on TV on Sky Sports Main Event. The build-up starts at 7pm.

Sky subscribers will be able to watch it on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app.

Non-Sky customers can watch it for a nominal fee, either by signing up for a Sky Sports Mobile TV subscription, or by buying a NOW TV pass from just £7.99.

Here are some handy links to get you started:

All that’s left to do is cart in the prawn sandwiches, sit back, and enjoy what will hopefully be a very competitive affair.

Share your predictions for Spain vs England by tweeting us @TrustedReviews.