Where to watch Southampton vs Leicester City tonight − on TV and online

Southampton vs Leicester City − Where and when to watch today’s vital Premier League clash

Friday Night Football is back, and this evening we’ll be under the lights at St.Mary’s. Will the league’s surprise package Leicester City start the weekend by going above Man City into second place? Here are all the details you need to watch Southampton vs Leicester City on TV or online. It’s a mouthwatering clash.

Southampton vs Leicester City kick-off time

Tonight’s big match is set to kick off at 8pm BST. What a way to start the weekend.

Southampton vs Leicester City TV channel

Sky Sports has the broadcast rights for this. Southampton vs Leicester City is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. The build-up starts at 7pm.

How to live stream Southampton vs Leicester City − even if you’re not in the UK

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the game on almost any device for no additional cost, through the Sky Go app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can buy a Now TV pass from £9.99. If you decide to go for the pass and haven’t signed up for Sky Sports or Now TV previously, it can take some time for channel and streaming to be accessible to you – so, make sure you sign up well in advance.

Best Sky Sports Now TV Pass Deal Now TV Sky Sports 10 Month Pass Don't miss any of the Premier League matches this season with this exceptionally timed offer, giving you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels with a £140 saving.

Here are some useful links to get you started:

If you aren’t sure if you can access Sky Go in your country, then the best way to get around your issues is a VPN. We’ve got a guide to the best VPNs to help you out. VPNs encrypt and anonymise your data and allow you to appear as if you are in a different country.

Here are three of the best VPNs for streaming:

Best VPNs For Streaming ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN NordVPN is one of the fastest and most secure VPN services with unlimited and private P2P. Pay for a 3 year subscription and save 75%. ProtonVPN Proton VPN is one of the newer VPNs on the market. It has a strong focus on privacy and has a verified no logging claim. Sign up for as little as $4 a month and save up to $72 on your yearly bill.

Southampton vs Leicester City − Match preview

Former league champions Leicester City have been in sizzling form ever since Brendan Rodgers took over at the East Midlands club. After a summer full of exciting signings – we think Youri Tielemans could walk into pretty much any top-five team as it stands – Leicester have started well, picking up comfortable victories over a lacklustre Spurs team and coming back from an early Chris Wood goal to easily dispatch Burnley last time out.

With Jamie Vardy on top form, Jonny Evans looking like the player Man Utd should have signed and Ayoze Perez on the hunt for his first Foxes goal, this could be an exciting fixture to kick off the weekend.

However, Leicester’s big weakness so far has been away performances. With losses to a poor United side and a narrow defeat at Liverpool the Foxes could do with picking up a few more points away from the fortress that is the King Power Stadium.

While Leicester are fighting for a top-four finish, Southampton are only out of the relegation zone on goal difference and could easily drop into the bottom three if Vardy, Barnes and co are on form tonight.

Max is one the longest-serving members of the Trusted Reviews team. He was features editor but his expertise on mobile phones and tablets meant he transitioned to the role of mobile, wearables and tab…