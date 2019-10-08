South Africa face Canada this morning, with a place in the quarter finals at stake for the Springboks. They’re currently tied on 10 points with Italy, who face group leaders New Zealand on Saturday. Read on and find out how to tune in to South Africa vs Canada for free, online or on your TV.

South Africa vs Canada kick off time

The game kicks off at 11.15am BST, which is 7:15pm local time in Kobe, where the game is being played.

South Africa vs Canada TV channel

ITV has the broadcast rights to this, the game is being shown on ITV 4.The build-up starts at 10:45am.

How to live stream South Africa vs Canada − even if you’re not in the UK

You’ll be able to live stream South Africa vs Canada through the ITV Hub. It’s available on the web, iOS, Android and tvOS, and you can cast it to your TV via Chromecast. You’ll be able to find replays here later too.

Worried that you might not be able to access ITV Hub where you are? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you. If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country.

We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

South Africa vs Canada match preview

If South Africa can beat the Canadians and take a bonus point in Kobe, they’ll have one foot in the quarter finals. They currently sit second in Pool B behind leaders, New Zealand, who have 14 points to South Africa’s 10.

Italy also sit on 10 points but the Italians face rugby’s toughest task in their final group game: New Zealand. As a result, everything points to the All Blacks and the Springboks being the Pool B teams that progress.

The Springboks have made 13 changes to their team ahead of the Canada fixture, including moving full back Damian Willemse into the starting lineup. The only players Rassie Erasmus has retained from his previous lineup are skipper, Siya Kolisi and Damien de Allende.

