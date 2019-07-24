Available in its Bermuda Blue hue at a discounted rate, buy the Wonderboom 2 for just £55, the cheapest rate it’s ever been on Amazon.

Buy: Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 now £55 (down from £89.99)

Find your vibe with the perfect beats to score your summer adventures and opt for a durable, bright wireless Bluetooth speaker that’s more than worthy of the job.

Usually retailing at £89.99, there’s a popping £34.99 saving to be had on the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 speaker that’s truly not to be missed. How good your summer is depends on it.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Deal Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 in Bermuda Blue Complete with an IP67 rating, this wireless Bluetooth speaker is both water and dustproof, the perfect choice to soundtrack your summer with its 360 degree sound.

Built with portability in mind, the bold Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 will sit, float or hang out at 104 by 95.3mm, weighing in at an easy 422g. With a nifty little loop on the top, you can attach to your clothing or bag and easily transport with some absolute jams to keep you company.

Coming with an IP67 rating, the Wonderboom 2 is not only waterproof, meaning it can quite literally join in on the pool parties, but also dustproof, designed to take a hit or two as it travels from A to B, and even all the way to Z.

But what about the audio quality? Delivering 360 degrees of uninterrupted sound, the Wonderboom 2 also boasts incredible bass, ensuring your sound goes that little bit deeper for a truer, more impressive performance.

Listening outdoors? Of course you are. Hit the Outdoor Boost button and the Wonderboom 2 will meet your needs with an impossibly bigger sound that doesn’t stint on clarity.

To truly get the party going, you can pair up your Wonderboom 2 with another, or even pair up with its predecessor for a floor filling experience. The party needn’t stop, seeing you through all the summer’s antics with a battery life that stretches across thirteen hours.

A fantastic choice for a portable speaker this summer (and beyond), the Bermuda Blue Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 is now down to an unmissable price of just £55.

