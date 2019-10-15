Soon Uber could be delivering your groceries

They’re already picking you up, dropping you off and tempting you with takeaways, now Uber have announced yet another service it plans to offer.

Uber Technologies Inc. recently announced a deal in which it will acquire online grocery provider, Cornershop.

The grocery platform operates in Toronto, Peru, Mexico and Chile, with the deal expected to be finalised in early 2020. Regulators are currently considering the proposition.

Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber’s CEO, said that the deal is the latest push in making Uber a company of convenience. Whatever would make your life run smoother (and make them some money,) they’re keen to try.

Khosrowshahi said: “Whether it’s getting a ride, ordering food from your favourite restaurant, or soon, getting groceries delivered, we want Uber to be the operating system for your everyday life. We’re excited to partner with the team at Cornershop to scale their vision, and look forward to working with them to bring grocery delivery to millions of consumers on the Uber platform.”

Cornershop has gone from zero to hero pretty fast, in business terms, as the business has only been up and running for four years. Now, they’re already linking up with one of the biggest tech companies of the moment.

Cornershop CEO, Oskar Hjertonsson said in a statement:“In 2015 we started Cornershop with primarily the Latin American market in mind and we couldn’t be more excited to work with Uber to help us take that mission much further. Uber is the perfect partner as we embark on our quest to bring our unique flavor of on-demand groceries from incredible retail partners to many more countries around the world.”

The platform also recently announced that they would be testing ‘Uber Pet’. The platform does what it says on the tin really, allowing you to take your pet along in your Uber, but shows yet another way in which the company is diversifying.

Uber Pet will cost an extra $3 to $5, but it seems like a win-win situation. Passengers no longer have to play the pet-friendly lottery with their rides, and drivers who want nothing to do with animals won’t have to play nice to maintain that five-star rating.

Uber says that while drivers can opt-out of pet pickups, those that opt-in will get a “significant amount” of the animal surcharge in addition to the normal earnings. An Uber spokesperson told Gizmodo that this would be “close to the majority”.

