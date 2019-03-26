Sony’s RX0 II is a premium action cam for extreme vlogging

Action cameras are renowned for being tough, if not necessarily the sharpest shooters when it comes to image quality. But the waterproof Sony RX0 II has seemingly covered both bases with its rugged design and large, one-inch sensor.

The successor to the Sony RX0 from 2018, the RX0 II brings three notable upgrades in the form of internal 4K recording, electronic image stabilisation and, unusually for an action cam, a 180-degree tilting screen for vlogging to camera and taking selfies.

Its predecessor’s one-inch sensor, which is around four times larger the ones found in GoPros, was always a big USP. And the RX0 II brings an almost identical sensor and lens setup – its 15.3-megapixel, one-inch Exmor CMOS sensor is joined by a Zeiss f/4.0 lens with an 84-degree angle of view (for a 24mm equivalent focal length).

That lens now has a shorter minimum focusing distance (down from 50cm to 20cm), which should make it more suitable for vlogging and close-up snaps. The RX0 II can also shoot 4K at 30fps internally, which falls slightly short of the GoPro Hero 7 Black’s ability to shoot at 60fps, but beats its predecessor, which could only capture 4K with an external recorder.

Otherwise, the main improvements seem to be in usability, which was always the original RX0’s weakness. That screen flips up 180 degrees or 90 degrees down, while Eye AF should help it lock onto any faces in your scene.

You can also shoot video and use the screen underwater, as the RX0 II is waterproof to ten metres, along with being dustproof, shockproof and able to withstand loads of up to 200kg.

To help it appeal to pros, the RX0 II has a microphone jack and an optional Shooting Grip (above). There’s also an uncompressed 4K HDMI output with simultaneous movie recording, plus the ability to shoot in S-Log2 for those who like to colour grade.

Naturally, all of this doesn’t come cheap – the Sony RX0 II with the VCT-SGR1 Shooting Grip and bracket will ship in May 2019 for £730.

That is cheaper than its predecessor, which is still available for £800, but leaves it looking a little niche in a world where you can buy a DJI Osmo Pocket (£329) and GoPro Hero 7 Black (£329.99) combined for over £70 less. Still, we’ll bring you our final verdict in a full review very soon.

