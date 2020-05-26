Sony’s new ZV-1 could be the perfect camera for YouTube vloggers

Sony has launched a new compact camera designed for those seeking to make high-quality video to share online.

The new ZV-1 camera borrows the design and many of the specs from Sony’s popular RX100 camera series, but makes a few important tweaks for those switching the focus in the opposite direction.

Given the massive uptick in video blogging during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, this could be a popular addition to the range, given the large sensor, powerful three capsule microphone atop the camera (which can be covered by a fuzzy wind muffler) and the new large record button.

The touchscreen display can be reversed in order to face the user, making it ideal for those self-shot videos popular among YouTube creators. The Imaging Edge app enables easy transfer from the ZV-1 to an Android or iOS device for fast sharing, while portrait shooting is also supported for apps that rely on that orientation.

Video recording maxes out at 4K 30fps or 120fps at HD resolution. There’s also support for the HLG and HDR standards for improved dynamic range. Stills are 20-megapixels and there’s the obligatory Zeiss lens (24-70mm equivalent, F/1.8-2.8) with auto focus and exposure. Real time eye detection should help in that regard too.

Sony is also bringing a new, one-touch version of the background defocus mode common on most of its cameras into play here, meaning it’ll be easy to keep to the focus where it belongs. Once recording has commenced, a large red button to the left of the lens will glow brightly.

There’s also a large grip that ensures you’ll be able to maintain a solid grip on the snapper in handheld mode.

It’s possible to pre-order the Sony ZV-1 today ahead of the June 5 release date. It’s £699.99 for those early adopters. You can pre-order from the Sony Centre today.

