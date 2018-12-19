Sony Xperia XZ4 could rock a radical new design

Sony is planning a long-overdue design revamp with its Xperia XZ4 smartphone, set for launch in early 2019, judging by recent online leaks.

While the company has been criticised for its passé designs of recent times, the next-gen handset could arrive with a 21:9 display, making it longer and thinner than any other device on the market.

The word comes from prominent online leaker @IceUniverse, who posted the image of a purported protective film displaying the wider aspect ratio, which could enable a better experience when viewing movies.

This plays into previous leaks from the same source, based on case designs created from CAD documents, so the evidence is mounting that Sony is shaking things up a little bit here.

While traditional widescreens offer a 16:9 aspect ratio, today’s handsets offer either 18:9 ratios, while those with a cut-out notch claim a 19:9 ratio. Considering movie theatres present films naturally in 21:9, Sony’s device could replicate this without the need for letterboxing any of the content.

The XZ4 is widely expected to be showcased at the Mobile World Congress 2019 expo in Barcelona in February. It’s likely to be accompanied by the little brother XZ4.

The leaks suggest Sony isn’t going the ‘notch’ route with the 2019 handsets, with the protective film still displaying a black bar to house the camera sensors and earpiece.

Recent leaks have suggested there will be a triple-lens camera on the back of the device, but those images did not show any evidence of a fingerprint sensor in its normal position on the rear of the device. Whether Sony will move it to the side of the handset or place it underneath the display like the OnePlus 6T remains to be seen.

Do you have faith that Sony’s Xperia phones can spring back into the spotlight? Or are you wondering why the firm still bothers? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.