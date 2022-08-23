Sony Xperia 5 IV makes an FCC appearance with wireless charging

Sony’s forthcoming compact flagship, the Sony Xperia 5 IV, has made an appearance at the US FCC, and it seems to feature a long-desired feature: wireless charging.

We’ve seen the ludicrously specced Sony Xperia 1 IV and the mid-range Xperia 10 IV, but Sony has another ace up its sleeve in the Xperia 5 IV. Each year the Xperia 5 line offers flagship components in a relatively compact form factor for a price that isn’t quite as stratospheric as the Xperia 1 line.

This year won’t be any different. A new certification has appeared at the Federal Communications Commission – the official telecommunications regulatory body of the US – for a mystery Sony device. An appearance on the FCC is pretty much as good as an official release in terms of confirming the existence of a new phone.

While many key details are omitted from such FCC listings, we do get a glimpse of some improvements since last year’s well-received Sony Xperia 5 III (pictured). This time around Sony has included wireless charging, which has always been a notable omission in previous models, which compete with the iPhone Pros of this world on price.

It’s going to be even smaller than last year’s compact powerhouse, too, with dimensions of 155.74 x 67.1mm. Perhaps related to that, the display size for the Xperia 5 IV appears to be fraction smaller than its predecessor, and is closer to 6-inches than 6.1-inches.

The FCC listing confirms that the 3.5mm headphone jack makes a return from previous models. Sony’s always big on the audio offerings in its phones.

There’s nothing on the processor, which is rumoured to be the same Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 as the Xperia 1 IV. Nor do we learn anything about the Xperia 5 IV’s camera system, which is rumoured to be a similar triple-12MP system to last year’s model.

If the Xperia 5 III was anything to go buy, we’ll be seeing the Xperia 5 IV finally hit shops in October.