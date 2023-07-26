Sony WH-1000XM5 get one of the WF-1000XM5’s best features

Hot on the heels of the new, flagship in-ear wireless buds the WF-1000MX5, Sony has gifted users of its over-ear counterpart WH-1000XM5, some new features.

The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling headphones now have access to the en vogue head-tracked spatial audio technology.

The feature enables users to experience more immersive soundscapes with sound appearing to emanate from all directions. The concert-like experience adjusts what you hear depending on the position of your head and works via the motion sensors within the headphones themselves. If you’re watching a movie or a TV show, via the headphones, you’ll get more of a surround-sound experience.

Beyond the new spatial audio feature, the update also brings enhanced Bluetooth technology that’ll allow them to use multipoint technology and access the LDAC hi-res audio tech at the same. Previously, connecting in one manner would override the other.

To download the new update you can simply browse to the Sony Headphones companion app and check for updates via the Information tab. The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones have been around for over a year now, so it’s taken the company a year to get the wireless earbuds to match.

Both sets earned a five-star review from us here at Trusted Reviews, with the over-ear option earning praise for its excellent comfort, rich audio performance, super ambient mode and great call quality.

Our reviewer concluded: “Sony’s WH-1000XM5 improve over their predecessors in small ways that add up. The new design assists noise-cancelling performance, but it also means the headphones are no longer foldable; the ANC makes all types of environments spookily quiet, while the audio has received incremental gains for a better sound. Overall, the 1000XM5 are another superb all-round set of wireless headphones from Sony.”