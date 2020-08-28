Sony PS5 set for mid-November – specific release date also mooted

November is shaping up to be an epochal month for gaming. Sony is targeting a mid-November PS5 release date, according to new reports on Friday.

Respected games journalist Andy Robinson of VCG says the site’s “development and retail sources” point to a release date in the middle of the month, possibly on November 13.

Microsoft has already committed to a November launch for the Xbox Series X, with Sony widely expected to follow suit. However, Sony has yet to publicly comment beyond its vow to deliver the next-gen console before the end of the year.

Robinson writes: “In the UK, we understand that PlayStation has already booked significant marketing spend for the seven days commencing on Friday, November 13. Multiple retail sources have also told us that a launch during this window would fit within their expectations.”

The report says it’s still unclear wither Sony will launch the console on the same day in every territory, or whether Japanese, European or American gamers might get the opportunity to dive in first

The report goes on to say those sources still expect the Xbox Series X to arrive first, which could suggest a November 6 release date for Microsoft’s new powerhouse.

Launches during those weeks would give each manufacturer a chance to strut their stuff, while also getting in before the madness of the Black Friday sales event, where even a new console could be lost in the shuffle of deals on the old ones.

One thing that could still throw a spanner in the works for excited gamers is the continuing threat of the coronavirus pandemic. While Sony and Microsoft were careful to commence production in plenty of time, a spike in cases could make it harder for gamers to get out to their local stores to puck up the consoles. Lets hope that’s not the case…for more reasons than one.

