Sony has the perfect solution to the summer heatwave – but you can’t buy it yet

With the mercury rising to 38.1C (100.6F), July 25 was the UK’s second hottest day ever recorded and the hottest July day ever.

Many have been resorting to hand fans to cope, but imagine how much more tolerable the ongoing heatwave would be if you had a mini air conditioning unit cooling the back of your neck at all times?

Sony is hoping to make that vision a reality with the Reon Pocket; a portable smartphone-controlled device that heats and cools and slides into a specially-design t-shirt pocket inside the rear of the t-shirt.

In the summer, it’ll be great for cooling you off, while in the winter it’ll help you beat the frostbite. So, it’s a device you’ll be able to use for around six months of the year, when the weather extremes get a little bit too much to handle without a little assistance.

The device lasts for 90-minutes and requires two hours of charging. Sony plans to charge around $130 for the gadget and a shirt in the size of your choosing.

Sadly, rather than bringing the device directly to the consumer now, Sony is looking to crowdfund the device through its First Flight platform (via CNET). If the project is successful, it would see the device launched early next year. Furthermore, the Reon Pocket, is only scheduled to go on sale in Japan right now, according to a report from the South China Morning Post.

If this device was available in the UK right now, we can imagine it would have sold like hot cakes this week, and moving forward.

We’re not quite sure about the safety element of it, given there’s likely to be a Lithium ion battery in there and we wouldn’t want that to malfunction while wearing it on your body. However, given it’s Sony we can expect the company to be on top of things in that department.

