Snapchat now lets you take 3D selfies: Here’s how

iPhone users can now access a 3D Camera Mode on Snapchat that looks super swish, here’s how it works.

Users taking, or receiving, the images, move their camera around to give the image its 3D effect. The feature requires a front-facing camera with depth data. This depth data is harnessed to give the image its 3D effect.

It’s possible to receive the 3D selfies without having an iPhone X and and Snapchat say the function will be available on other devices later.

The 3D selfies can be saved to the camera roll or shared in the app. If photos are share outside the app, however, the ability to move the image by moving your phone will be taken away.

The 3D images can be overlaid with a range of new filters, lenses and effects.

Users equipped to use the feature can select the triangle in the upper right, accessing the drop-down menu. Then select the 3D option.

The 3D snaps can be shared inside both chats and stories.

Snapchat are, no doubt, hoping this can claw back some of the ground they have lost in their on-going battle with Instagram. Their photographic social media competitor is currently far outstripping them in terms of popularity.

‘Team Snap’ said in a statement: “We’re excited to introduce a 3D Camera Mode that adds depth to your Snaps. Use it to create Snaps that capture spatial detail, changing in perspective and appearance based on how you move your phone when you view them. These new Snaps look different, act different, and feel different.

“We’re also introducing new 3D Effects that you can swipe on in the Filter Carousel.

“We’re releasing this new capability on a small handful of phones to start with, but any phone can receive and interact with one of these Snaps. If you come across one of these new kinds of Snaps in a Story, you can bring it to life by giving your phone a wiggle.”

