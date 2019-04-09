A new version of the Snapchat app for Android has just been released and, unlike the infamous redesign of 2018, the move should only bring positive things to users.

That’s because Snapchat hasn’t messed around with the app’s UI this time around. Instead, the company has focused on making Snapchat for Android faster and less buggy − no matter whether you own a zippy new flagship smartphone or something slightly older, cheaper or less powerful.

“[Android devices] don’t all behave the exact same way, right? It’s very easy for us to build an Android app that will work well on flagship devices like the Pixel 3,” Snapchat’s director of engineering, Gustavo Moura, told Android Authority.

“It’s more challenging when you have to capture the whole ecosystem, especially when the camera works very differently from manufacturer to manufacturer.”

The company says it initially tried to improve Snapchat for Android through a series of updates, but as time went on it got harder and harder to improve. So the decision was made to completely rewrite it from the ground up.

As well as performance improvements, the revamp could also result in new features coming to the Android version of Snapchat before the iOS app − something that could take a bit of getting used to.

“With this new foundation I wouldn’t be surprised if you actually see things starting to come to Android even before iOS sometime,” said Snapchat’s VP of product, Jacob Andreou.

“Android will be becoming a place where we are really testing our latest and greatest stuff which has definitely not been the case historically.”

Don’t get too excited just yet though. The revamped app has only just started rolling out to Android users, and will reach more and more people throughout the year.

Have you used the new Snapchat app yet? Let us know your thoughts on Twitter @TrustedReviews.