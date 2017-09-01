Smeg’s temperature-tweakable kettle will help you brew the perfect cuppa

Smeg seems to be adding to its range of small appliances almost daily, with a variable-temperature kettle and a hand blender now wending their way onto discerning worktops.

If you’re a coffee connoisseur or go a bit Goldilocks about how you like your types of tea, you’ll probably already know just how important temperature is to getting the perfect brew. A few degrees here or there can mean the difference between a refreshing beverage or snorting something ditchwatery out of your nose in disgust.

The Italian-designed Smeg KLF04 kettle, however, has a temperature control so you can choose to heat your acqua to 50, 60, 70, 80, 90, 95 or 100 degrees for that tazza perfetta. Bellissimo.

The stainless steel body is available in the usual Smeg shades of cream, black, red, pastel blue, pastel pink or pastel green, as well as in chrome, and has a capacity of 1.7 litres. Other features include a soft-opening lid, 360-degree swivel base and removable filter. It costs £149.95.

Also new to the Smeg line-up is the HBF02 hand blender, packing a powerful 700W motor into its curvaceous yet slim body. It has a speed control as well as a Turbo function, and comes with a wealth of accessories including a chopper, whisk, potato masher and a 1.4-litre Tritan jug.

The Smeg HBF02, on sale by the end of September, will come in black, red, cream or pastel blue. It will cost £119.95 and will be available in the UK from Smeg’s new flagship London store on Regent Street.

