Sky Q adds Tetris and Crossy Road with new PlayWorks gaming app

In the unlikely event you’ve run out of things to watch on Sky Q, the satellite TV giant is bringing video games to its flagship set-top box.

The PlayWorks app is now available for Sky Q subscribers and brings 20 popular mobile games like Tetris, Doodle Jump and Crossy Road to the TV screen.

All of the games are free and can be played with the remote control, so there’s no need to pair a dedicated games controller to the set-top box. We’ve seen PlayWorks on Smart TVs from the likes of LG and Samsung, but Sky adopting the app will open up the library to a wider group of casual gamers.

Related: Sky Q review 2020

Sky says the app, which can also be opened via the Sky Q voice commands, is billed as a time-killer to assist those waiting for their favourite TV show to air live. It’ll sit alongside other standalone apps like Disney Plus, YouTube and Netflix within the Sky Q ecosystem.

PlayWorks is just one of a number of new apps and services Sky plans to add other the next few months, which will include music, fitness and learning apps directly available from the Sky Q menu. Sky has also confirmed the Sky Q box will also have access 4K streams from Disney Plus this summer.

Sky Q remains the company’s flagship product, offering access to 4K video, voice controls, Netflix integration and the ability to watch on practically any connected screen.

We afforded the service 4.5 stars (out of a possible 5) in our recently updated review. Our reviewer wrote: “Sky Q is an incredibly powerful system that allows you to watch content from anywhere. Inside your home, Sky Q and Sky Q Mini boxes enable access to tonnes of premium content, plus BBC iPlayer, Netflix and Spotify apps.

“Outside of your home, Sky Go continues the experience on your mobile devices. Sky Q may be expensive, but if you’re after the best content then it’s the place you want to be. The only minor disappoints are that, currently, there’s no HDR and only the main box is Ultra HD compatible.”

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …