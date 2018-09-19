Sky and Netflix and chill with new combination package

Sky would like to Netflix and chill with you, which is why there’s a new package that ties both services together.

The Ultimate On Demand package, available from November 2018, is essentially a Sky subscription that incorporates Netflix. This isn’t a lazy re-skin of the Sky home page with a Netflix tab – the two brands are fully integrated into one interface.

Netflix programmes appear alongside Sky’s native content at every opportunity: the home screen, the recommendations lists, recently viewed section and even in the search function. If you want to go into Netflix specifically, you can do that too – just scroll to the apps section of the home screen and you’ll find the Netflix-only service as it appears elsewhere.

That interface integration only applies to TV, mind. For viewing on the go, you’ll have to use the separate Sky Go or Netflix apps on your portable device. Don’t worry if you have an existing Netflix account, because Sky can migrate it for you. Essentially Sky contacts Netflix on your behalf and cancels your subscription for you before bringing everything over to your monthly Sky bill.

The Ultimate On Demand package costs £10 a month on top of a Sky Q subscription. It combines access to Sky Box Sets (usually £5 a month) with Netflix Standard in HD (£7.99) for a saving of £2.99 a month.

If you want 4K, it’ll cost you a bit more. The Q Experience package costs an extra £12 on top of the £10 a month of the Ultimate On Demand package. That will give you access to Sky’s UHD content and the Netflix Premium package. And you’ll need the 2TB Sky Q box.