Sky has revealed the latest perks coming to its Sky VIP programme, with a collection of apps and films designed to keep users active and entertained during lockdown.

Those enrolled in the free VIP programme will be able to access a range of Sky Original movies, fitness and educational apps made to keep the mind and body active while stuck at home with their set-top box.

Sky Cinema will air a Sky Original film every Monday night, and there will be special screenings of Final Score on February 1 at 9pm, Monster Family on February 8 at 6pm and Four Kids and IT on February 15 at 6pm all available on Sky One. The films will also play again on the weekend, so there’s no need to worry about missing out if you can’t make Monday nights.

As far as keeping active goes, Sky is offering its users 30 days of free at-home workouts with fitness app, Fiit. The app offers 10, 25 and 30 minute interactive fitness classes for all levels, as well as training plans and the ability to see your heart rate, calories burned and reps on your TV.

Fiit is usually priced at £20 a month, or £120 a year, so this is a great way to try the app out for longer than its usual 14 day trial without making any commitments.

Then there’s access to Highbrow, an app packed with over 5000 education videos for 1 to 11 year-olds, until the end of March. The app includes ad-free videos on arts and crafts, science, cooking, phonics, ballet, languages and more, and usually costs £5.99 per month.

Finally, Sky is also offering a full year of access to Discovery+ – Discovery’s on-demand streaming service – at no extra cost for Sky Q customers. You’ll also get access to Aardman’s Morph model making workshops and a Harry Potter quiz in the My Sky app.

Sky UK and Europe chief consumer officer Lyssa McGowan said: “Whether it’s working from home, trying to home-school or looking for ways to stay entertained, we know life is challenging right now. That’s why Sky is giving our customers a little lift with a range of perks designed to help make things a little better, like free movies and access to educational and fitness apps”.

To access these freebies you’ll need to be a Sky customer (of course), and access is via joining the Sky VIP in the My Sky app. The programme is free to all Sky customers and new users are automatically enrolled as VIPs.

To access Fiit and Discovery+, simply visit the apps page in Sky Q or say “show me apps” into your Sky Q remote.