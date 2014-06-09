Sims 4 release date confirmed

EA Games has finally confirmed The Sims 4 release date, with the game arriving on September 2 for the PC and Mac.

The game was announced back in May 2013 and EA has been drip feeding us information on the next instalment to the major franchise since then.

Now, the publisher has confirmed that the game will be available from September 2, introducing gameplay tweaks to important features like Create A Sim, Build Mode and others.

During EA Games’ E3 2014 press conference, the publisher also revealed some other new gameplay features that will arrive with the game in September.

“In the Sims 4 for the first time, you control their hearts”, said EA Games. You’ll be able to “influence their emotions and how they behave with other Sims.”

EA claims that the Sims 4 will put “so many possibilities at your fingertips” thanks to game’s rich communities and fully fleshed Sims.

“This is a deep simulation where every Sims has their own story and they are all connected”, explained EA.

What you do with one sim will affect the lives of others within your neighbourhood, as the “personality drives behaviour creating richer stories”.

The Sims 4 will integrate features usually found on The Sims website too in an all new gallery that offers access to lots, Sims and other content built by other gamers.

During the E3 press conference, the publisher demoed that these Sims (if not other content) can be inserted straight into the game, mid-session, adding another layer of story creation to the game.

Read more: Best games 2014