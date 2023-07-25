Simple Sony WF-1000XM5 change fixes the XM4’s only real flaw

The Sony WF-1000XM5 true wireless earbuds are finally here and have, as expected, been tremendously well received.

We’ve already given them a five-star score for the smaller and lighter design, amazing noise cancellation, improved audio performance and smart features. However, they are, in essence an improvement on the near-flawless previous generation, the WF-1000XM4.

However, as the XM4 aged, some users did have problems with rapid battery drain. That meant, over time, this tremendous pair of earphones would conk out on listeners a little early. The problem was quite widespread too.

That issue has been fixed, according to Sony, which told The Verge that won’t happen this time around. A spokesperson for the company said: “similar issues won’t happen because we have optimised the charging algorithm.”

There was no further detail provided, but we assume Sony has adapted the way the headphones charge, perhaps in a similar way to smartphone manufacturers like Apple have, in order to improve the lifespan of the battery.

With the iPhone, Apple will delay the charging of the phone past 80% when it is connected to a charger overnight, for instance. That reduces the time the phone is fully charged. Regardless, if the change in algorithm performs as Sony intends, it’s another big win for the new buds.

Our reviewer Kob Monney concludes: “The WF-1000XM5 is another excellent headphone from Sony that represents a step forward for its true wireless series. An improved design leads to better comfort levels, the noise-cancellation is better, they come with a bevy of smart features and an audio performance that’s clearer and more detailed than before.”

Read the full Sony WF-1000XM5 review here.