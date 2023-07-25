Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Simple Sony WF-1000XM5 change fixes the XM4’s only real flaw

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Sony WF-1000XM5 true wireless earbuds are finally here and have, as expected, been tremendously well received.

We’ve already given them a five-star score for the smaller and lighter design, amazing noise cancellation, improved audio performance and smart features. However, they are, in essence an improvement on the near-flawless previous generation, the WF-1000XM4.

However, as the XM4 aged, some users did have problems with rapid battery drain. That meant, over time, this tremendous pair of earphones would conk out on listeners a little early. The problem was quite widespread too.

That issue has been fixed, according to Sony, which told The Verge that won’t happen this time around. A spokesperson for the company said: “similar issues won’t happen because we have optimised the charging algorithm.”

There was no further detail provided, but we assume Sony has adapted the way the headphones charge, perhaps in a similar way to smartphone manufacturers like Apple have, in order to improve the lifespan of the battery.

With the iPhone, Apple will delay the charging of the phone past 80% when it is connected to a charger overnight, for instance. That reduces the time the phone is fully charged. Regardless, if the change in algorithm performs as Sony intends, it’s another big win for the new buds.

Our reviewer Kob Monney concludes: “The WF-1000XM5 is another excellent headphone from Sony that represents a step forward for its true wireless series. An improved design leads to better comfort levels, the noise-cancellation is better, they come with a bevy of smart features and an audio performance that’s clearer and more detailed than before.”

Read the full Sony WF-1000XM5 review here.

You might like…

Sony WF-1000XM5 vs AirPods Pro 2: How do the flagship true wireless compare?

Sony WF-1000XM5 vs AirPods Pro 2: How do the flagship true wireless compare?

Kob Monney 5 hours ago
Sony WF-1000XM5 vs WF-1000XM4: What’s new and different?

Sony WF-1000XM5 vs WF-1000XM4: What’s new and different?

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
Sony WF-1000XM5 Review

Sony WF-1000XM5 Review

Kob Monney 1 day ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.