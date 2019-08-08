The ZTE Nubia Z20 is launching in China on the 16th of August and across the globe in September. The phone achieves a fully bezel-less screen with the use of dual-screens.
The Nubia Z20 has managed to avoid having any bezels or pop-up cameras with a unique looking device – featuring a screen on the front and the back. The screens don’t tell the whole story, ZTE doesn’t hold back on internal specs either.
The new ZTE phone’s front bezel-less screen is a 6.42-inch Full HD display. The Nubia Z20 comes with a surprisingly large 5.1-inch display on the back too. The rear display lets you see what the camera on the back is shooting – removing the need for a front-facing sensor.
It isn’t the most elegant solution but it lets ZTE sell a phone bezel-less phone without a potentially risky motorised pop-up camera.
The rest of the specs are headlined by the phone’s Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and up to 8GB of RAM. The Nubia Z20 comes with 512GB of internal storage, a 4000 mAh battery with up to 27W PD fast charging.
The Nubia Z20 has a triple camera setup on the back – there’s a 48-megapixel main sensor with OIS, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.
The camera software offers an upgraded Super Night Mode and an advanced Pro mode for avid photographers.
ZTE touts that the dual-screen isn’t just for taking selfies – allowing you to use the screens independently of one and other as well as an always-on display.
The Nubia Z20 also adds ZTE’s Game Space hub that debuted on its Red Magic gaming phone. The Nubia Z20’s dual-screen lets you map controller buttons to the rear screen – adding improved customisation options for gamers.
Pricing for the ZTE Nubia Z20 is yet to be confirmed.